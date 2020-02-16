Buckle Inc’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Expectations, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 5% in the month of January. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKE. ValuEngine cut Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

BKE opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Buckle has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Buckle will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after buying an additional 97,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

