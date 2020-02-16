Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 371,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

SONM stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

