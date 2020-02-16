Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,540 over the last 90 days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

