Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Drops By 11.1%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

ECL opened at $207.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $162.21 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

