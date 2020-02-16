Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arlington Asset Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

