Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.