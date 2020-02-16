Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 3,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cisco Systems Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Cisco Systems Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Himax Technologies Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
Himax Technologies Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
MGM Resorts International Shares Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade
MGM Resorts International Shares Down 2% After Analyst Downgrade
WNS Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
WNS Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Liquidia Technologies & Teleflex Head to Head Review
Liquidia Technologies & Teleflex Head to Head Review
Comparing Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy
Comparing Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report