$283.50 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $283.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.10 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $183.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,061,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 762,852 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $74.00 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

