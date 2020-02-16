Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

REXN stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on REXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

