Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Short Interest Update

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NICE stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nice has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $182.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.01.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $705,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 310.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

