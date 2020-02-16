Short Interest in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Decreases By 11.1%

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $199.71 on Friday. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $158.72 and a twelve month high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.70.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

