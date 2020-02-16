EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.79 Million

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to report sales of $617.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.02 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $504.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $242.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.19.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

