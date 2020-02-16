Short Interest in Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Drops By 11.0%

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICO. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 136,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pico stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Pico has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82.

Pico declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 50.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

