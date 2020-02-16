Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVBG opened at $91.88 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,957. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Earnings History for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

