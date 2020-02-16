Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EXR opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

