Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EXR opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,428.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Earnings History for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Everbridge Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Everbridge Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday
Extra Space Storage Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Extra Space Storage Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Transocean Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
Transocean Set to Announce Earnings on Monday
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Under Armour Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Under Armour Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Nutrien Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday
Nutrien Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report