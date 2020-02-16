Transocean (RIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RIG stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

