SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc's Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Twin River Worldwide in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

TRWH opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRWH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

