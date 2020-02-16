Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 831.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

