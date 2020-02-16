Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

TSE:NTR opened at C$54.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$54.55 and a 52-week high of C$73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$324,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,028.29.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

