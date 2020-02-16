Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toromont Industries Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TIH. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.25.

TSE:TIH opened at C$71.39 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$58.41 and a one year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.11.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

