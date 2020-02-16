Brokers Set Expectations for Terex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NYSE:TEX opened at $25.70 on Friday. Terex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,497,000 after acquiring an additional 249,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 518 shares of company stock valued at $14,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.54%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

