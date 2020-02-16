Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $39.68 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Earnings History for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

