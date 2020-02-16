Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $39.68 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.