Shotspotter (SSTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shotspotter stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Shotspotter has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $343.44 million, a PE ratio of 422.43 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Securities upgraded Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Shotspotter from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

