ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ICCC stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.41. ImmuCell has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.13.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

