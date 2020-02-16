Medtronic (MDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY20 guidance at $5.57-5.63 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Earnings History for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

