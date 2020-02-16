PS Business Parks (PSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PSB opened at $170.67 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.92.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

