Agilent Technologies (A) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.81 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.38-3.43 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:A opened at $85.82 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

