Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.57.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 136.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.37 and a 52 week high of C$27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.