Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.13.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$21.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$21.17 and a 1 year high of C$26.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $145,284.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

