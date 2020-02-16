Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First Capital Realty Inc Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCR. TD Securities raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.67 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$20.33 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.57%.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

