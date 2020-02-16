Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.86.

Shares of BIR opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.16.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

