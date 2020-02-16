Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) Issued By Raymond James

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acadian Timber in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$15.52 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.59. The firm has a market cap of $286.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 109.76%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.