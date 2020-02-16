Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Glu Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

GLUU opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,098 shares of company stock worth $6,878,846 over the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.