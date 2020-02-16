Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $89,176.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,924.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,225 shares of company stock valued at $445,697. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

