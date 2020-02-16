Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $381.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552,694 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.