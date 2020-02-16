Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.36. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

