Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 36.35 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.86.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

