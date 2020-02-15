Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Buckingham Research

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective lifted by Buckingham Research from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

