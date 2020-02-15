Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $229.00 at Raymond James

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $210.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $206.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 160.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Global Payments by 51.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

