First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

