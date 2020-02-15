Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII stock opened at $246.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

