First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 787.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 313,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 307,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,072,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 898.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 247,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 222,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,776,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

NYSE WDR opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on WDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.