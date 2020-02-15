Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.08 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

