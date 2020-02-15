First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Enphase Energy worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

