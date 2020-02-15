First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 10,284 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $213.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.62.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.78.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

