ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. ePlus has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Analysts forecast that ePlus will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $97,221.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $119,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,032.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,639 shares of company stock worth $752,694. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ePlus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.