McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71. McKesson has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $169.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

