First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 60,183 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 171,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 662,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 356,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

SBS stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

