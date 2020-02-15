Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LIZI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

