Creative Planning Sells 4,961 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in istar were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in istar in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in istar in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in istar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in istar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in istar by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of istar stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. istar Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.66.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

