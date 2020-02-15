Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average of $254.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

